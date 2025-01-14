Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Fires

LA family used ‘budget friendly’ system pumping water from pool to help save their home from wildfires

The family's system involved their swimming pool, a pump, a generator, fire hose and sprinkler

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles homeowners show how they used swimming pool to save house amid wildfires Video

Los Angeles homeowners show how they used swimming pool to save house amid wildfires

The system involved using their pool, a generator, a pump, hose and sprinkler to water down vegetation before the flames got to their home. (Credit: Instagram/@cali_._love)

A Los Angeles family in the Palisades Highlands shared this week how they used their swimming pool, a generator, sprinkler, pump and a fire hose to save their house from the wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of homes. 

The system is "very budget friendly and easy to operate," Instagram user Cali_._love wrote along with a video showing them pumping water out of their pool and spraying it on vegetation around their hillside home.  

"There is no doubt in my mind that this generator, pump, pool, sprinkler and fire hose contributed to saving our family home," Cali_._love wrote. "My dad was so adamant about all the neighbors having one. He was correct as he has been so many times in his career." 

They said they drained two swimming pools — theirs and their neighbors — running their equipment for 10 hours over two days, soaking the plants and their roof "just to come back the next day to find the bottom half of the palm tree burnt along with the whole hillside.

LOS ANGELES COUPLE'S HARROWING ESCAPE AS EATON FIRE APPROACHED THEIR HOME CAUGHT ON VIDEO DOORBELL 

Helicopter over wildfires

A Los Angeles family shared how they used their swimming pool, a generator, sprinkler, pump and a fire house to save their house from the wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of homes.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

"Without this, there would be no more house and possibly no more neighbors. Were we lucky? Extremely. Were we prepared? Yes. Were there things we would have done differently? Absolutely," they wrote. 

Seeing that their house didn’t burn down, they said they’re "adamant" that everyone who has a swimming pool should use their system. 

They said even without a pool there are other water storage solutions. 

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST MULTIPLE DRONE PILOTS AS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE INFERNOS

Photos showing homeowners' pool pump system

The system is "very budget friendly and easy to operate," Instagram user Cali_._love  wrote along with a video showing them pumping water out of their pool and spraying it on vegetation around their hillside home.   (cali_._love/Instagram)

"Since we were in the area we did our rounds on the neighbors' homes and our dear family friends," they added. "We encountered a lot of threatening embers and live fire. It was a challenge to put them all out but we did the best we could with buckets and their pools. If they had this, we would have been 100x more efficient."

A home destroyed by the fires

A home reduced to ashes during the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.  (Michael Nigro/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They also offered a demonstration for anyone interested in using the system to protect their home. 

Related Topics