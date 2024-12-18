Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

LA deputy mayor placed on leave after FBI raids home for allegedly making bomb threat

Deputy Mayor Brian Williams began working with Mayor Karen Bass in March 2023

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
DA George Gascón ‘destroyed’ bail system in Los Angeles. Now he’s out of a job Video

DA George Gascón ‘destroyed’ bail system in Los Angeles. Now he’s out of a job

Venice Beach neighborhood councilwoman and new Los Angeles district attorney Jon Hatami discuss the amount of crime in their community induced from prop 47 with Fox News Digital.

The deputy mayor of Los Angeles was placed on leave after an investigation allegedly determined he made a bomb threat against City Hall earlier this year.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported that LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams’ Pasadena, California home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into a bomb threat against City Hall back in September. The FBI did not make any arrests at the time of the search.

On Wednesday, LA Mayor Karen Bass’s office released a statement on Williams’ being placed on leave.

"The Mayor's Office was notified that the FBI searched the home of Deputy Mayor Brian Williams yesterday as part of an investigation into a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year," LA deputy mayor of communications Zach Seidl said in the statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave. The Mayor takes this matter very seriously."

NEW LOS ANGELES DA PROMISES ‘HARD MIDDLE APPROACH’ IN BID TO RESTORE LAW FOLLOWING GEORGE GASCON'S REIGN

la-deputy-mayor-brian-williams

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Brian K. Williams delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony for LAPD recruit class 11-23 at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Los Angeles, CA on May 3, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Seidl also said when the threat was reported, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the matter and concluded that there was no immediate danger to the building.

After further investigation, the LAPD referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.

NATHAN HOCHMAN OUSTS EMBATTLED LIBERAL PROSECUTOR GEORGE GASCON AS LA COUNTY DA AMID CRIME CONCERNS

LA Mayor Karen Bass and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo unveil the 2024-25 fiscal budget at City Hall

LA Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed Deputy Mayor Brian Williams had been suspended after an investigation that he allegedly made a bomb threat to City Hall in September 2024. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Police said in a statement that an investigation determined Williams was likely the "source of the threat."

"Due to the department’s working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI," the LAPD said in the statement. "The FBI remains the investigating agency."

LOS ANGELES OFFICIALS STILL ON ‘PROGRESSIVE WARPATH’ DESPITE OVERWHELMING VOTER REBUKE OF LEFTIST POLICIES

Los Angeles City Hall

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: A view of Los Angeles City Hall. Twin Towers Correctional Facility on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Getty Images)

No additional information was released about the ongoing investigation.

The station reported that Williams began working in Bass’ office in March 2023, and was tasked with working with the police and fire departments, along with other critical safety departments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before joining the Mayor’s team, he served as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission for seven years.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.