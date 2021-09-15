Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

LA County will require proof of vaccination or negative test at bars, nightclubs, and events

It will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test for 'outdoor mega-events' such as Dodgers and Rams games

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Los Angeles County will issue an order this week that will require people to show proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges while also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for "outdoor mega-events" such as Dodgers, Rams, and Chargers games.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges."

The order is set to require customers and employees of bars and other indoor nightlife venues to have one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7, receiving their second dose no later than Nov. 4.

The order will also recommend, but not require, customers at indoor restaurants to provide proof of vaccination.

The order will also target "mega-events" such as outdoor sporting events and concerts, requiring all attendees, employees, and participants to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Those rules come in addition to the mandatory masking rules that were first implemented in April.

The requirement for proof of vaccination or negative tests for mega-events will go into place on Oct. 7, while indoor events of more than 5,000 patrons already have rules requiring those in attendance to show proof of vaccination or negative tests.

