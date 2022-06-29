Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

KY officials break ground on new Louisville hospital

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined company officials at the groundbreaking on Tuesday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Company officials have broken ground on a new campus in western Louisville that will house a hospital and a headquarters for Goodwill Industries.

The new hospital will be the first in the predominantly African American area west of Ninth Street since a Marine hospital closed in the 1930s.

The $100 million Norton Healthcare Opportunity Campus on Broadway will be built on a 20-acre site. The project was announced in February.

KENTUCKY FARMERS TO RECEIVE RELIEF AFTER TORNADO THREATENS SUPPLY CHAIN

Gov. Andy Beshear joined company officials at the groundbreaking Tuesday.

Western Kentucky is building a new hospital west of Ninth Street. 

Western Kentucky is building a new hospital west of Ninth Street. 

"When it opens, we expect this campus to be a national model that will encourage people to look to west Louisville for an example of how to create an environment of hope," Amy Luttrell, president of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said in a media release.

The hospital will include adult and pediatric physician offices, along with a 24-hour emergency department and 20 inpatient beds.

KSU NAMES NEW INTERIM PRESIDENT

The companies said that the nine-neighborhood area has "endured years of disinvestment" that has led to limited employment opportunities for its 65,000 residents.