KY officials break ground on new Louisville hospital

Company officials have broken ground on a new campus in western Louisville that will house a hospital and a headquarters for Goodwill Industries.

The new hospital will be the first in the predominantly African American area west of Ninth Street since a Marine hospital closed in the 1930s.

The $100 million Norton Healthcare Opportunity Campus on Broadway will be built on a 20-acre site. The project was announced in February.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined company officials at the groundbreaking Tuesday.

"When it opens, we expect this campus to be a national model that will encourage people to look to west Louisville for an example of how to create an environment of hope," Amy Luttrell, president of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said in a media release.

The hospital will include adult and pediatric physician offices, along with a 24-hour emergency department and 20 inpatient beds.

The companies said that the nine-neighborhood area has "endured years of disinvestment" that has led to limited employment opportunities for its 65,000 residents.