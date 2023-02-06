KY community encouraged to hire state’s performing artists with new grant program

Groups across Kentucky are being encouraged to hire performing artists from the state as part of their annual programming under a new grant program.

The Kentucky Arts Council is offering touring grants of up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council's performing artists directory, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a news release.

The touring grants are open to small- and medium-sized nonprofit arts groups, along with local community and government organizations, including nursing homes, parks, community centers and substance abuse recovery centers, the statement said. The application deadline is March 15.

The Performing Artists Directory includes individual artists, companies or groups in dance, theater, music and storytelling who have an established professional performance history, the statement said.

"We hope that Performing Artists-Touring Grants will allow Kentucky audiences to enjoy performances they might not otherwise get to experience, and that they will encourage groups to think creatively about how they program performances."said Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council.