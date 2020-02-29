Kentucky woman reunited with son kidnapped by babysitter 55 years ago

An elderly Kentucky woman shed tears of joy after her son returned home 55 years after a babysitter ran off with him.

The emotional reunion between Anna-Mary Barnett and Jerry Barnett took place Friday in Radcliff, Ky., WLKY-TV reported.

“Oh my goodness, you talk about excited. Oh Lord!” she said, according to the station.

Her son was 5 years old in 1965 when a babysitter she didn’t know well disappeared with the boy. Barnett was a teenage mom at the time.

A few years later, he wound up in foster care in Delaware, abandoned by the babysitter who had moved there, the station reported. His last name in Delaware was Thomas.

The reunion came about after his son, Damon Parker, took a DNA test for a website and discovered he had a cousin -- and a grandmother --in Kentucky, according to the station.

“I was scared to get out the car," Jerry Barnett said. "There was a mob (of people). I thought somebody was going to kidnap me again.”

Anna-Mary Barnett and members of her family said they asked agencies for help finding her son to no avail, WLKY reported.

“I was so scared. I mean, it was during the (civil rights) movement,” she told the station.