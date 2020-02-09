Delta reunites girl with missing doll of military dad: 'We're bringing him home'

Delta Air Lines has reunited a toddler with her missing “daddy doll,” after it became lost during a flight from Connecticut to Florida last week.

The doll featured a picture of the 18-month-old’s father in military uniform and played a recording of his voice when she pushed a button, according to her mother.

The girl’s mother, Arielle Britton, took to Facebook last Thursday, writing that her daughter carried the doll with her everywhere because her father was deployed.

She said the doll became lost while they were traveling from Bradley International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and on to Florida.

Her story quickly spread on Facebook and Twitter.

“Okay Twitter, let’s find this little girl’s doll,” tweeted a reporter with Bay News 9. “This doll is of Kenley’s dad, and was lost somewhere between the Hartford, CT and Atlanta, GA airports. She was flying @Delta with her mom. It has a recording of her dad’s voice inside. Have you seen it??”

By Friday afternoon, a Delta employee contacted Britton to say the doll had been found on a plane in Atlanta. That same day, Delta tweeted a photo of the doll in a seat on the plane with the post: “We found your doll, Kenley! He’s missed you, but don’t worry. We’re bringing him home.”

“Daddy Doll has been found!” Britton wrote in a follow-up post on Friday.

“Thank you delta employees, atlairport and everyone who shared my post in making this happen! He was found on the plane and is making his way back home to Kenley! We cannot thank everyone enough.”