Kentucky university says human remains discovered near stadium

Authorities said the investigation could be lengthy as the body may have been left there for years

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found near a stadium at Northern Kentucky University on Sunday. 

University police received a call from a bystander shortly before 12:30 p.m. The bystander, who was on campus for soccer activities, discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains while walking in a wooded area behind the soccer stadium. 

Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, Kentucky. (nku.edu)

Around 1:22 p.m., a detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene. The Coroner was on scene before 3 p.m. 

The university says preliminary information indicates no danger posed to the campus at large, and the investigation does not suggest foul play

The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and Coroner were involved in the investigation. 

The Highland Police Department referred all questions to the Northern Kentucky University Police Department, which did not respond to a request for comment. 

On Monday, the university told Fox News Digital the investigation is ongoing and "could be lengthy." 

Law enforcement informed the university that the human remains have potentially been at the site for several years. 

The remains are currently with the Coroner’s office and will be transferred to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification – a process that could take several months. 

