Shocking attack on Nevada judge shows need for greater protections, says judge whose son was killed

A U.S. district judge whose son was murdered said a shocking Nevada courtroom attack highlights the need to ensure better security for judges.

Video of the incident from Wednesday shows defendant Deobra Delone Redden making a flying leap over the bench and attacking Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, slamming her against the wall and pulling her to the floor.

Though she sustained some injuries, she is expected to recover.

VIDEO SHOWS NEVADA MAN LEAP AND ATTACK CLARK COUNTY JUDGE AFTER BEING DENIED PROBATION

"It was an opportunity for America to see what judges face on a daily basis. This kind of anger, we experience it in and out of the courtroom," New Jersey Judge Esther Salas said, weighing in on the incident Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"This was just a shocking example of what judges go through on a daily basis, and [shows] what we need to do to protect judges, especially at the state level."

Salas' son was fatally shot and her husband was wounded by disgruntled attorney Roy Den Hollander, who arrived at her residence posing as a FedEx delivery person in 2020.

NJ FEDERAL JUDGE ESTHER SALAS CONTINUES TO PUSH FOR MORE SECURITY AFTER ATTACK ON FAMILY

Though the bullets were intended for her, she survived and has since championed for bolstered protection for judges.

"I think that now, post our tragedy, you're a little more in tune of everything that goes on both in and out of the courtroom. There are 30,000 judges that serve our country in general… this is an example of what judges face and what we need to do to better protect judges."

Salas emphasized the need for laws to help protect judges, especially in states which currently offer no protection.

"There are so many states that don't have laws protecting judges, and I'm really speaking about our personally identifiable information," she said. "But this is an example of maybe looking at hardening courthouses and protocols to protect judges in and out of the courtroom."

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS EMERGE PLACING 'MALE RIGHTS' ATTORNEY IN CALIFORNIA AT TIME LAWYER WAS MURDERED: POLICE

Meanwhile, Salas is left to grapple with the loss of her son, which she said is especially challenging around the holidays. She said her faith in God tells her that positive change will come if future incidents can be prevented.

"I just want to remind the audience that this attack on Judge Holthus, this is the first attack in 2024. We saw a Maryland judge killed in October of last year at his home and, before that, retired Judge Roemer in Wisconsin. This is a sign to all of us that we need to do more to protect judicial officers."