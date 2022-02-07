Kentucky to receive nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Grants totaling nearly $1 million will be distributed to 18 Kentucky counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

Counties receiving grants must agree to provide a 25% match, but the state could waive the local match requirement for cleanups that cost more than $50,000, officials said.

"Kentucky families deserve for their communities to be clean and safe," Beshear said. "Illegal dump sites can affect Kentuckians’ quality of life and property values through no fault of their own. Thousands of our people will benefit from this grant program."



Counties receiving the grants are: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.



The grants come from the Kentucky Pride Fund — generated through a $1.75 fee on each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills.