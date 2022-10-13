Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky newspaper offers $3,000 reward for concrete evidence of vote buying

KY newspaper owner believes 'every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying in Magoffin County'

Associated Press
A weekly eastern Kentucky newspaper is trying to do its part to keep the upcoming general election legal and fair.

The Salyersville Independent newspaper included an ad recently that offers up a $3,000 cash reward for credible and concrete evidence of vote buying in the Nov. 8 election, WKYT-TV reported.

Owner Ritt Mortimer told the station that the decision to run the ad wasn't made lightly.

The Salyersville Independent newspaper in Kentucky posted an ad offering a reward for concrete evidence of vote buying in the upcoming election.

"It’s of my opinion that every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying in Magoffin County, either to a small or very large degree at times, depending on the races involved, the money, the other factors," Mortimer said.

He says new technology makes it easy to record video or audio that prosecutors could use to file charges.

Mortimer says the reward is his way of trying to protect democracy in the community.