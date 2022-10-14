Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky launches new website where people can report foodborne illnesses

KY Gov. Beshear: 'Protecting the health and safety of our Kentucky families is my top priority'

Associated Press
Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further, according to a statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Since state health officials get the information more efficiently, they can make quicker decisions on any action that might be necessary.

"Protecting the health and safety of our Kentucky families is my top priority," Beshear said in the statement. "With this new service, we will improve our ability to quickly help Kentuckians receive, analyze and respond to foodborne illness reports and identify foodborne outbreaks and prevent others from getting sick."

Kentucky has launched a website for residents to report foodborne illnesses.

Although consumers can still report food safety concerns by phone to health departments, the site sends reports to both state and local health officials.