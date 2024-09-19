Kentucky judge shot and killed in his chambers, governor says

A Kentucky judge was shot and killed Thursday in his court chambers.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was informed that a judge in Letcher County was killed.

"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," he wrote on X.

One person was reportedly in custody, but authorities have not disclosed any details about the shooting or have identified the judge killed.

KENTUCKY POLICE BELIEVE BODY FOUND BY LIVESTREAMING COUPLE IS MAN WHO OPENED FIRE ON MOTORISTS

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with Jackie Steele, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, as special prosecutors in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will fully investigate and pursue justice," he posted on social media.