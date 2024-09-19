Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Kentucky judge shot and killed in his chambers, governor says

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was informed that a judge in Letcher County was killed

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Active shooter reported on Kentucky I-75 Video

Active shooter reported on Kentucky I-75

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports of an active shooting situation on Interstate 75 in Kentucky on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

A Kentucky judge was shot and killed Thursday in his court chambers. 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was informed that a judge in Letcher County was killed. 

"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," he wrote on X. 

One person was reportedly in custody, but authorities have not disclosed any details about the shooting or have identified the judge killed

KENTUCKY POLICE BELIEVE BODY FOUND BY LIVESTREAMING COUPLE IS MAN WHO OPENED FIRE ON MOTORISTS

The Letcher County Courthouse

A judge was killed Thursday at Kentucky's Letcher County Courthouse. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kentucky State Police. 

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with Jackie Steele, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, as special prosecutors in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will fully investigate and pursue justice," he posted on social media. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.