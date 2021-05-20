Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky high schoolers give AP U.S. history teacher pair of Air Jordans on the day of their final exam

Teacher said he's wanted Air Jordans since 8th grade

By Paul Best | Fox News
Kyle Holbrook, an AP U.S. history teacher in Kentucky, always wanted Air Jordans, so his students surprised him with a pair on the day of their final exam.

AP U.S. history teacher Kyler Holbrook told his class one day that he was obsessed with Air Jordans, so on the day of the final exam, his students surprised him with a pair of Space Jam 11s. 

"Seeing a teacher that honestly and genuinely cares about their students and works to relate to them and act as a friend is rare, especially with all the added stress this year with COVID," Griffin Morris, a student in Holbrook’s class at Conner High School in Kentucky, told a local Fox affiliate. 

"We all had come to love him as a teacher and decided to show him that we felt that way. The decision to do something was unanimous."

AP U.S. history teacher Kyler Holbrook told his class one day that he was obsessed with Air Jordans, so on the day of the final exam, his students surprised him with a pair of Space Jam 11s.  (Conner High School/Kyle Holbrooks Ap US History class)

The heartwarming video shows Holbrook opening a card and unwrapping the new $400 kicks. 

"You know how long I've wanted Jordans? Do you have any idea? Since eighth grade," he told his students. 

Holbrook's students took the AP exam for U.S. History later in the day. 

"Definitely one of the best moments of my school life seeing him open that shoebox," Morris said. "This experience has really taught me being giving and selfless brings out a feeling unmatched by anything else. I wouldn’t trade that moment of gifting Mr. Holbrook the shoes for anything."

