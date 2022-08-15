Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky flood survivors receive much needed assistance with new FEMA recovery centers

Kentucky residents can receive assistance by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Associated Press
New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors.

The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fixed centers are also at the Breathitt Library in Jackson, the Clay County Community Center in Manchester, the Knott County Sport Plex in Leburn, the Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg, Hazard Community College in Perry County, and the Dorton Community Center in Jenkins in Pike County.

A view of the damaged area after a flood caused by heavy rainfall in surrounding towns in Hazard, Kentucky. Flood victims in Kentucky will be receiving support from FEMA disaster recovery centers.

DEATH TOLL IN KENTUCKY FLOODING REACHES 39 AFTER MORE THAN 1,300 RESCUES

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center for help. They can also request assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.