Bud Light truck spills hundreds of cases of beer on Kentucky freeway
A semi truck overturned on an interstate ramp in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light cans along the shoulder and median.
The single-vehicle accident caused a truckload of beer to pour out onto the shoulder of the freeway ramp on Interstate 71 South in Louisville, Kentucky, at about 8:50 a.m.
The Louisville Metro Police Department reported that there were no injuries and that the semi-truck driver got out on his own. The cause of the crash has not been released.
A local station reported that crews had been cleaning up the mess for "multiple hours."