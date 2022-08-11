Bud Light truck spills hundreds of cases of beer on Kentucky freeway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A semi truck overturned on an interstate ramp in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light cans along the shoulder and median.

KENTUCKY 18-YEAR-OLD DIES AFTER HELPING WITH FOOD CLEANUP: ‘HE LOVED EVERYONE AND LOVED DEEPLY’

The single-vehicle accident caused a truckload of beer to pour out onto the shoulder of the freeway ramp on Interstate 71 South in Louisville, Kentucky, at about 8:50 a.m.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reported that there were no injuries and that the semi-truck driver got out on his own. The cause of the crash has not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A local station reported that crews had been cleaning up the mess for "multiple hours."