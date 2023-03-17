Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky deputy, armed suspect both injured in exchange of gunfire

Both the KY deputy and suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment

Associated Press
A western Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and an armed person were wounded during an exchange of gunfire at a home, authorities said.

Union County Sheriff Jason Thomas told WFIE-TV that deputies were called to the home near Uniontown on Thursday night and the person pointed a gun at a deputy’s face.

Shots were fired and both were wounded, he said. Afterward, the person left the house after a lengthy negotiation.

An armed suspect and a sheriff’s deputy were both injured in an exchange of gunfire Thursday in Kentucky.

Both were taken to the hospital, officials said. The deputy was recovering, officials said. There was no update on the condition of the other person.

No other information was immediately released.