Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky birdwatchers spot rare, non-native pink-footed goose in wild

While just recently spotted in KY, these geese are more typically found in Greenland, Iceland, and Scandinavia

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Birders from as far away as Wisconsin traveled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose.

The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird with a dark-brown head and neck, pink legs and a small black bill with a pink band, according to eBird. It is usually found in Greenland, Iceland and northwestern Europe, but is also an occasional visitor to northeastern North America, usually with flocks of Canada geese.

ENDANGERED SEABIRD AT HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK CAUGHT ON CAMERA FOR FIRST TIME

However, it had never been spotted in Kentucky before November, when there was a sighting in Shelby County. The goose wasn't seen again until just before Christmas, when it was spotted swimming in a pond at Ramsey Farm in Nicholasville.

A pink-footed goose, indigenous to Greenland, Iceland, and northwest Europe, was recently spotted in Kentucky.

A pink-footed goose, indigenous to Greenland, Iceland, and northwest Europe, was recently spotted in Kentucky. (Photo by: David Tipling/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On Dec. 20, birdwatchers from Wisconsin, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina converged on the farm after they were given permission to visit. The goose, however, was nowhere to be seen.

QUEBEC'S GANNETS CONTINUE TO FASCINATE MARINE BIOLOGISTS

Just as they were about to give up, Central Kentucky Audubon Society board member Ronan O’Carra received a call from a fellow member that the goose had been spotted in a small neighborhood off Harrodsburg Road. The caravan of about 20 birdwatchers made their way to the new location where they took turns looking at the rare goose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s probably one of the rarest ones we’ve had," O’Carra told the Herald-Leader. "Everyone here, if they see something rare, it goes out to all of the birders around and they’ll go out flocking to it and chase after it so they can add it to their state list."