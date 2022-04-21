Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Kentucky abortion law temporarily blocked, allowing services to resume

Thursday's decision was a victory for abortion rights advocates

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Washington authorities have not investigated possible illegal abortions: Rose Video

Washington authorities have not investigated possible illegal abortions: Rose

Anti-abortion advocate Lila Rose discusses allegations of possible illegal abortions in Washington on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary order blocking a Kentucky abortion law that advocates had said made the service difficult to obtain in the state. 

The two Louisville clinics – the only two remaining in Kentucky – had gone to court immediately after the law took effect, asking that the measure be put on hold while the case is litigated. 

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., as Kentucky lawmakers debate overriding the governor's veto of an abortion measure. 

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., as Kentucky lawmakers debate overriding the governor's veto of an abortion measure.  (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

Thursday's decision was a victory for abortion rights advocates and a setback for the Republican-led legislature, which passed the law in March and then overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of the measure last week.

PRO-LIFE MEDICAL EXPERTS RIP MEDIA'S COVERAGE OF ABORTION: NOT FOLLOWING ‘SCIENCE’ BUT ‘POLITICAL RHETORIC’

The measure bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It also contains new reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn't immediately comply with. Noncompliance can result in stiff fines and felony penalties.

Kentucky is among the GOP-led states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pending before the high court is a challenge to a law passed in a fifth state, Mississippi, that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The court has indicated that it will allow Mississippi's ban to stand and conservative justices have suggested they support overruling Roe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money