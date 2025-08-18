Judge in Austin Metcalf case issues gag order in teen murder trial: timeline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The judge in the murder trial against Karmelo Anthony, accused of stabbing Frisco, Texas teen track star Austin Metcalf to death in April, has issued a gag order in the case.

Collin County Judge John Roach issued the order, citing pre-trial publicity that could affect the outcome of the case, according to FOX 4.

The public will not hear from attorneys, witnesses, law enforcement or any other entities related to the case until after the trial, scheduled for June 2026, is over.

TRIAL DATE SET FOR AUSTIN METCALF’S SUSPECTED KILLER IN TRACK MEET STABBING

The alleged murder and the events thereafter set off a firestorm nationwide, sparking outrage over Metcalf's death.

April 2: Metcalf stabbed to death at track meet

Metcalf, 17, a student at Memorial High School, was participating in a track championship event at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco when he was stabbed to death.

Anthony, then 17, was taken into custody almost immediately and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million, and he was initially held in the Collin County Jail.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School, but did not participate in the track meet that day.

The stabbing was allegedly preceded by a dispute inside the Memorial High School tent. Metcalf died in the arms of his brother, Hunter.

April 3: Metcalf's father appears on ‘America Reports’

"My son is gone, and he'll never come home again," Jeff Metcalf said on the program. "Austin was the light of my life."

Metcalf discussed the bond between Austin and his twin brother, Hunter.

"They were so tight. They had the best bond. They were best friends," Metcalf said of the pair. "And now, I have to focus on taking care of Hunter."

April 4: Police report provides details of Anthony's arrest

Fox News Digital obtained Anthony's arrest report, which detailed the circumstances under which he was detained.

A school resource officer was the first on scene, and detained him without incident.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report from the responding resource officer said. "It should be noted that I had not questioned him about the incident when he made that comment."

AUSTIN METCALF'S ACCUSED KILLER NEEDS SUPPORT FIGHTING 'WHITE SUPREMACY' AFTER MURDER INDICTMENT: SPOX

Anthony said Metcalf "put his hands on him."

When Anthony overheard a group of officers saying he "allegedly" killed Metcalf, he said "I'm not alleged; I did it," according to the report.

He asked officers if Metcalf would be OK, and whether what he did could be considered self-defense.

April 7: Crowdfund for Anthony's defense surpasses six figures

In the wake of the stabbing, Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes, established a GiveSendGo campaign for her son's defense.

Less than a week after the stabbing, the fund had reached about $150,000. The crowdfunding campaign has been a source of contention since it was created as tensions have flared in the case.

"As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period," the Anthony family said in a statement on GiveSendGo. "Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

The fund has garnered just shy of $550,000. Its goal is more than $1.3 million.

April 7: Another arrest report details tent dispute

Fox News Digital obtained an arrest report describing a heated seating dispute in the Memorial High School track tent.

A witness told police that Metcalf ordered Anthony to leave the team's tent, before Anthony said he "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

"Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent," the arrest report said.

That's when police allege Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf to death.

AUSTIN METCALF’S SUSPECTED KILLER INDICTED ON FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN TRACK MEET STABBING

April 8: Lawyers for Anthony ask for reduced bond

Anthony's then-attorneys, Bill Clark of the Clark Law Firm and Kim Cole of K Cole Law, asked for a reduction of the $1 million bond, calling it "excessive."

April 10: Potential death penalty, life without parole dismissed

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Anthony could not face the death penalty or life without parole under Texas state law because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.

April 14: Anthony released after bond reduced to $250,000

Anthony's family hired his current attorney, Mike Howard, who successfully argued for Anthony's bond to be reduced to $250,000.

Anthony was released on bond and required to wear an ankle monitor and remain on house arrest unless granted permission to leave by a judge.

"Every Texan has the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life," Howard said. "Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story."

"This is a tragedy all the way around for both families," he added. "Rushing to judgment, trial by public perception, and trial by media is not how we ensure justice is done. We are confident that, after a full investigation, that the truth will come out."

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS FATAL STABBING OF AUSTIN METCALF AT TEXAS TRACK MEET, OFFICIALS SAY

April 17: News conference held by activist group turns chaotic

The Anthony family retained the New Generation Action Network (NGAN) to speak on their behalf. The group is headed by Dominique Alexander, a stalwart Black Lives Matter and defund the police activist with a prior criminal history.

NGAN largely injected race into the conversation about Anthony's arrest.

At the April 17 news conference, Jeff Metcalf showed up to attend. The event was open to the public.

However, he was removed by Dallas Police under the threat of criminal trespass charges.

Alexander blasted the elder Metcalf during the conference.

"What we've seen at the beginning of this press conference, of the father being at this press conference, these are my words — don't quote anybody — is a disrespect to the dignity of his son," Alexander said.

SUSPECT IN AUSTIN METCALF KILLING MOVED TO 'UNDISCLOSED LOCATION' FOR PROTECTION: FAMILY SPOKESMAN

"Next Generation Action Network from the beginning has respected the loss of life, no matter our opinion of it. We have kept our opinion close," he said. "We have not attacked. We have not shared the information that was shared with us about Austin Metcalf because we respect the dignity of life and loss.

"That was disrespectful and just shows you all the character," Alexander said. "He was not invited. He knows that it's inappropriate to be near this family, but he did it. So, I say to people, actions speak louder than words."

"What he has felled [sic] into is the political operatives that want to make this thing a political thing of hate and yet bigotry and yet racism," he said. "We have conservative operatives that have been posting nonstop about this case."

April 21: Anthony family moves to ‘undisclosed location’

Citing people loitering near the Anthony home, mailing them flyers, and unwanted pizza deliveries, the Anthony family moved to a new location.

"We are sharing images and documentation of the threats the family has faced this past weekend to make the public aware of the dangerous atmosphere that has been created — an atmosphere fueled by organized hate, systemic racism, and intentional misinformation," NGAN said.

April 26: Judge in Anthony case doxxed

Collin County Judge Angela Tucker, who lowered Anthony's bail, was doxxed, with people posting personal information about her.

"Due to the nature of the situation, we are coordinating with the FBI and our Fusion Center to monitor for any concerning rhetoric or propaganda that could incite violence," the Collin County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

May 6: Jeff Metcalf fires back after Alexander criticism

After Alexander and NGAN verbally attacked Jeff Metcalf for a second time, Austin's father responded.

"I don't allow [Alexander] to live rent free in my mind," he told Fox News Digital. "It really doesn't matter about the lies this man spreads. He just wants more attention. Don't give it to him. Justicer [sic] will prevail."

Alexander returned to discussing the April 17 news conference via a video posted to his social media account.

"This press conference wasn't organized by him," Alexander said. "This press conference wasn't about him. This press conference didn't invite him. Yet at the end of the day, it's a criminal case y'all."

SELF-DEFENSE CLAIM IN AUSTIN METCALF SLAYING IS 'UPHILL BATTLE': EXPERT

Alexander then launched into a tirade about those online who have criticized him for his past criminal behavior and posted his past mugshots.

"I really don't care what no one says about me, I really don't," he said. "I don't care about the racist p----- who want to say something about Dominique and say something about my past. I really, quite frankly, don't. If you know me, you know your attacks towards me only do one thing: boost my ego. The reality is, I really don't, quite frankly, give a damn."

May 14: Frisco ISD said Anthony will be allowed to graduate

Frisco ISD said that despite first-degree murder charges, Anthony would be allowed to graduate on May 22, though he would not be allowed to attend the ceremony.

He was not expelled from school despite allegedly stabbing another Frisco ISD student to death.

Superintendent Mike Waldrip took offense to social media rumors that Anthony would be able to attend the graduation ceremony.

"Frisco ISD has learned that misinformation is being shared regarding Centennial High School’s graduation via several media outlets and perpetuated through social media," he told WFAA. "It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fearmongering, attention-seeking and media vitriol. Our students, staff and community deserve better."

NGAN also weighed in.

"We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted," Alexander said.

June 24: Anthony indicted on first-degree murder charge

Anthony was indicted for his alleged murder of Metcalf.

"For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

Jeff Metcalf told Fox News Digital that though he was pleased with the indictment, nothing will bring his son back.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward," he said. "With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back."

Howard, Anthony's attorney, downplayed the indictment.

TEXAS PRESS CONFERENCE IN AUSTIN METCALF KILLING DEVOLVES INTO CHAOS OVER TRACK MEET STABBING

"Today's indictment is an expected and routine step in the legal process," he said, adding that there is an indictment in nearly every felony case.

June 25: Alexander pleads for help fighting ‘white supremacy’

"To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself – you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down," Alexander said.

"This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized and politicized. My involvement – like many others – came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one."

He then asked Anthony's supporters for prayers, to support due process, and to "[s]tand with us in the fight against white supremacy."

July 10: Trial date set

Anthony's trial date was set for June 1, 2026.

July 29: Gag order issued

Roach, the Collin County judge on the case, issued a gag order amid concerns that continued press coverage might jeopardize a fair trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, the Metcalf family and Alexander have remained silent since the gag order took effect.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Stepheny Price and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.