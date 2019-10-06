Kansas sheriff’s deputy fatally shot inside his home; person being questioned: report

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot inside his home Saturday night in Kansas City, Kan., according to a report.

The deputy was not identified, but was said to be in his 50s, the Kansas City Star reported.

KANSAS MOM SENTENCED TO PRISON IN DEATH OF SON, 2, WHO REFUSED TO EAT HOT DOG

According to FOX 4 of Kansas City, Mo., authorities took a person in for questioning in connection with the case but would not say who that person was or whether the person lived at the same address. But the report described the case as a domestic dispute.

The deputy worked for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office but the case was being investigated by Kansas City, Kan., police, according to the Star.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

No other injuries were reported.

In June 2018, two other Wyandotte County deputies were killed in the line of duty while transferring an inmate.