Kansas
Published

Kansas police officer fatally shot man carrying replica BB gun

KS officer placed on administrative leave pending an investigation

Associated Press
A Goddard police officer shot and killed a man after he refused numerous orders to drop a weapon and began walking toward the officer with a weapon that was later determined to be a replica BB gun, authorities said.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton, died in the shooting near Goddard on Tuesday.

Easter said the officer tried to stop Trask for a traffic violation and a short pursuit began. After the vehicle eventually stopped, the officer advised dispatchers that the driver had flashed a weapon at him, Easter said.

The officer commanded the man a total of 15 times to drop his weapon, but Trask did not comply. Easter said Trask was walking toward the officer with the weapon when the officer fired eight times.

A Kansas police officer shot and killed a man who he thought was in possession of a real firearm, but was carrying a replica BB gun.

Trask died at the scene.

After the shooting, a woman saying she was Trask's wife called dispatchers and said her husband was suicidal and armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, Easter said.

Easter said the handgun was a replica BB gun.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative pending an investigation.