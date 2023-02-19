Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas night sky lit up by 'small swarm of meteors'

Several streaks of light could be seen as the meteors vaporized near Goodland, Kansas

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
'Small swarm of meteors' seen in the skies over Goodland, Kansas

The National Weather Service's Goodland office captured video of meteors lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

A "small swarm of meteors" was captured on a camera at the National Weather service's office in Goodland, Kansas

Video shows several streaking lights low on the horizon in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

A small swarm of meteors burned up as they traveled through Earth's atmosphere near Goodland, Kansas, early Sunday morning. 

The National Weather Service captured the video with an eastern-facing camera in Goodland, a small town in northwestern Kansas. 

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER FAST FACTS

Roughly 48.5 tons of meteoritic material strikes Earth every day, almost all of it vaporizing as it travels through the atmosphere and creating "shooting stars," according to NASA. 

The meteorites that do make it to Earth's surface go unnoticed for the most part, but occasionally they strike in an inhabited area close to humans. 

Several meteors were captured by a camera at the National Weather Service's Goodland office. 

Earlier this week, a nearly 1000-pound meteorite measuring two feet wide crashed near McAllen, Texas. 

Home surveillance video in the area captured a sonic boom from the meteorite's impact, which scattered birds and rattled windows nearby. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest