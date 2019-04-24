Kansas middle school student made up threat to get out of school: police

A Kansas student made up a threat to get out of going to school Tuesday, police said.

The anonymous threat was posted on a social media site and was meant to look like it was sent to the student who attends Horace Good Middle School in Garden City, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat and booked into juvenile detention. The school’s principal said investigators found the girl had no intention of carrying out the threat, the Wichita Eagle reported. The principal reportedly said the girl could face suspension or even expulsion.

The threat reportedly came less than a week after another unrelated threat was made against the middle school.