Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kansas
Published

Kansas man shot in head while playing basketball with daughter at park, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Kansas man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head at a park while he was playing basketball with his daughter Saturday, police said.

The man and his daughter were playing basketball at a Kansas City park at around 6:45 p.m. when three suspects approached the man and an “altercation occurred,” the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

KANSAS SUPREME COURT RULES ABORTION A RIGHT UNDER STATE CONSTITUTION

The daughter, who witnessed the incident, ran to get help, according to the Kansas City Star.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to FOX 4 KC.

There were no immediate descriptions of the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident is under investigation.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.