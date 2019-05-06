Kansas man shot in head while playing basketball with daughter at park, police say

A Kansas man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head at a park while he was playing basketball with his daughter Saturday, police said.

The man and his daughter were playing basketball at a Kansas City park at around 6:45 p.m. when three suspects approached the man and an “altercation occurred,” the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The daughter, who witnessed the incident, ran to get help, according to the Kansas City Star.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to FOX 4 KC.

There were no immediate descriptions of the suspect.

The incident is under investigation.