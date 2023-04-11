Kansas dad convicted of murder for letting toddler starve while blackout drunk

A Kansas man has been convicted of murder after his 2-year-old daughter died of malnutrition while he was passed out for days from intoxication, prosecutors said.

Jeffrey J. Exon was convicted Monday in the death of Aurora Exon at their home in Topeka, The Topeka Capital Journal reported.

Investigators found that Exon would not feed or attend to his children for days because of his addiction issues, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release Tuesday.

Exon's 6-year-old son, who was 4 when his sister died, testified at trial that his dad locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he "slept," Kagay said.

Jeffrey Exon called authorities to the home on Jan. 5, 2021, when Aurora was found dead. Five empty liquor bottles were found in his bedroom, investigators said.

Exon was convicted of aggravated child endangerment, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder and failure by a parent to report the death of a child.

Seonaid Nichols, the children's mother, said she agreed to give Exon custody of the children because her living conditions didn't allow her to take care of them.

Exon is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.