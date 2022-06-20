Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas City house fire kills 2 people

KC fire kills 2 people with another injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people died and a third was injured in a house fire early Monday in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

Fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze, the Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside the burning structure.

Fire crews immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and third person injured. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition, officials said.

DANGEROUS HEAT IN KANSAS KILLS CATTLE; CONDITIONS EXPECT TO PERSIST

A Kansas City fire led to the death of 2 people. 

A Kansas City fire led to the death of 2 people. 

Authorities have not released the names of those killed and injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

SUSPECTED TORNADO DAMAGES KANSAS COMMUNITIES; INJURES RESIDENTS