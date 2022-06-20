Kansas City house fire kills 2 people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people died and a third was injured in a house fire early Monday in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

Fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze, the Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside the burning structure.

Fire crews immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and third person injured. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed and injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

