Missouri
Published

Kansas City driver crashes into police car killing officer, pedestrian, police dog

MO driver taken into custody with minor injuries

Associated Press
A driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer and a pedestrian, authorities say.

Kansas City police said in a news release that the crash happened Wednesday night as the officer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

A Kansas City police officer, his police dog, and a pedestrian have died in a crash on Wednesday night. 

The pedestrian died at the scene and the officer at a hospital. The officer's police dog also was killed.

Neither the officer nor the pedestrian were immediately identified.

Police said only that the officer was a 20-year veteran of the force and had been assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years.