Kansas babysitter finds 'monster' under child's bed, man charged with aggravated kidnapping: police

A man in Kansas was booked into jail on aggravated kidnapping and other charges after a child found him hiding underneath a bed in their home on Monday, police said.

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home just outside of Great Bend, Kansas, when a babysitter was putting children to bed. When one child told the babysitter there was a "monster" under their bed, the nanny found a 27-year-old man curled up under the mattress.

Martin Villalobos Jr. was allegedly found under the bed and immediately began fighting the babysitter, which led to the child being knocked over.

FORMER DUKE FOOTBALL PLAYER CONFESSES TO KILLING EX-REAL ESTATE AGENT FRIEND IN HER UPSCALE TOWNHOME: POLICE

"When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there. An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived," the Barton County Sheriff's Office wrote in Facebook post.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: IDAHO WEATHER FROM NIGHT OF STUDENT MURDERS CLOUDS 'MOON AND STARS' ALIBI

Villalobos was able to flee the area before deputies arrived, but was caught on Tuesday after a foot pursuit, police said.

Villalobos was arrested on requested charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office said Villalobos was booked into jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.