Kansas babysitter finds 'monster' under child's bed, man charged with aggravated kidnapping: police

The Barton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said hid under a child's bed in Great Bend, Kansas

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A man in Kansas was booked into jail on aggravated kidnapping and other charges after a child found him hiding underneath a bed in their home on Monday, police said.

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home just outside of Great Bend, Kansas, when a babysitter was putting children to bed. When one child told the babysitter there was a "monster" under their bed, the nanny found a 27-year-old man curled up under the mattress.

Martin Villalobos Jr. was allegedly found under the bed and immediately began fighting the babysitter, which led to the child being knocked over.

Martin Villalobos Junior, 27, wears a black robe while emotionless in a booking picture.

Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, was initially booked on requested charges including aggravated kidnapping. (Barton County Sheriff's Office)

"When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there. An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived," the Barton County Sheriff's Office wrote in Facebook post.

Barton County Sheriff's Office, Kansas

The Barton County Sheriff's Office in Kansas. (Google Maps)

Villalobos was able to flee the area before deputies arrived, but was caught on Tuesday after a foot pursuit, police said.

Villalobos was arrested on requested charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order, police said.

Barton County Detention Center, Kansas

Villalobos was taken to the Barton County Detention Center in Kansas. (Google Maps)

The sheriff's office said Villalobos was booked into jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

