Digital Originals
Published

Kamala Harris heads to Texas for dinner with mega-donors, but should she visit the border too?

Vice President Kamala Harris should extend her Texas trip to visit the border, people in Austin say

Ethan Barton
By Ethan Barton , Gabrielle Reyes , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
Kamala Harris heads to Texas for dinner with donors—should she visit the border? Video

Kamala Harris heads to Texas for dinner with donors—should she visit the border?

People in Austin weigh in on whether Vice President Kamala Harris should visit the southern border to witness the border crisis during her trip to Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas – Vice President Kamala Harris should tack on a visit to the southern border during her trip to Texas, several people in Austin told Fox News.

"Absolutely she should," one man, Mike, said. "But will she? I highly doubt it."

But Marcia wasn’t as adamant.

Mike says Vice President Kamala Harris should "absolutely" visit the border, but doubts she will.

Mike says Vice President Kamala Harris should "absolutely" visit the border, but doubts she will. (Gabrielle Reyes/Fox News)

"Only if she thinks it would serve some good," she said. "I'm sure she's on a very busy schedule."

Harris will join a conversation at the LBJ Presidential Library on Saturday to discuss abortion access, then give a speech at a fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party.

"She should absolutely take the time to visit the border," David told Fox News. "There's been a lot of dispute about the border."

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't visited the southern border since June 2021 despite leading the effort to address the migrant surge.

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't visited the southern border since June 2021 despite leading the effort to address the migrant surge. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden tapped Harris in March 2021 to address the root causes of the immigration surge. But the vice president hasn’t visited the border since June that year.

"It would be worthwhile for the vice president to go and see what's happening there," David said.

But despite being a short flight away, Harris doesn’t have a border trip on her public schedule.

Arlene, from New York, says Harris may have "a better understanding" of what's happening if she visits the southern border.

Arlene, from New York, says Harris may have "a better understanding" of what's happening if she visits the southern border. (Gabrielle Reyes/Fox News)

"She should definitely go to the border and see what's going on there," Arlene, from New York, said.

Karen told Fox News: "I know she's very aware of what's happening at the border. I know she would like to go to the border, and I hope she has time to go to the border."

Harris said "the border is secure" during a September interview. Meanwhile, annual arrests along the border surpassed 2 million for the first time that same month.

"If she sees it for her own eyes, maybe she'll have a little better understanding of what's really happening," Arlene said.

Ethan Barton is a producer/reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach him at ethan.barton@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @ethanrbarton.