Juvenile found dead after shooting in North Dakota

ND police found a handgun on the ground next to the victim

A juvenile has died after a dispute involving several people in Fargo, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots being fired late Monday found the juvenile male dead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. A handgun was found on the ground next to him.

A juvenile was found dead after a shooting in North Dakota late Monday following a dispute.  (Fox News)

The preliminary investigation indicates multiple people were involved in an altercation at the scene but fled before officers arrived, police said.

No other information was immediately available.