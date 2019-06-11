Jury convicts ex-NFL player of rape, mulls 8 other charges

A California jury that convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman has been ordered to keep deliberating after jurors told a judge they were deadlocked over eight other charges, including the rapes of two more women.

The judge ordered jurors to return Tuesday to San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a day after they handed down the verdict on one count of rape. Jurors also found Winslow guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

The two other counts of rape involve a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl in 2003.

Defense attorneys attacked the accusers' credibility, noting inconsistencies in their stories. Prosecutors say the crux of their testimonies remained unchanged.

All five women testified during the nine-day trial.