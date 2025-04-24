Judge rules death penalty to remain as possible punishment amid Bryan Kohberger autism diagnosis

A judge ruled on Thursday that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger if he is found guilty of the 2022 slaying of four University of Idaho students.

Judge Steven Hippler's decision comes after Kohberger's attorneys asked the court to bar the sentence due to his autism diagnosis.

The 30-year-old is charged with the deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

