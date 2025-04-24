Expand / Collapse search
Judge rules death penalty to remain as possible punishment amid Bryan Kohberger autism diagnosis

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A judge ruled on Thursday that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger if he is found guilty of the 2022 slaying of four University of Idaho students.

Judge Steven Hippler's decision comes after Kohberger's attorneys asked the court to bar the sentence due to his autism diagnosis.

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old is charged with the deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.