Judge orders Walmart shoplifters to wash cars in store parking lot

A Michigan judge has sentenced shoplifters to start scrubbing at a local big-box store after they were found guilty of stealing.

Judge Jeffrey Clothier ordered the thieves to wash cars for free in a Walmart parking lot, following the conviction, according to The Associated Press.

Clothier is attempting to discourage criminals from stealing from the store, according to the report.

"I don’t think everybody that steals is a bad person. Sometimes people are just down on their luck," Clothier told the AP. "But there’s going to be consequences when you break the law."

The judge started doling out "Walmart wash" sentences this week for misdemeanor shoplifting offenses at the store in Grand Blanc Township, near Detroit, the AP reported.

He said nearly 100 people will be ordered to wash cars at weekend events at that location in the spring, as a form of community service.

Clothier told the AP that Walmart is "on board" and will provide water and supplies.

"I think it will be humiliating to be out there washing cars if you see someone you know," he said. "I will be there washing cars with them."

