Judge extends restraining order to ban Trump admin buyout offer to federal workers

A federal judge on Monday extended a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's "Fork in the Road" offer to federal employees.

Judge George O’Toole said he's taken the matter under advisement, but there was no timeline on when he would make a decision.

The hearing comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) emailed more than 2 million federal civilian employees offering them buyouts to leave their jobs.

The government workers were given a choice to either leave or stay after Trump mandated those employees to return to their offices.