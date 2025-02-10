Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Judge extends restraining order to ban Trump admin buyout offer to federal workers

Trump's buyout deadline has been delayed until at least Monday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast he'll sign executive order for DOJ 'anti-Christian bias' task force Video

Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast he'll sign executive order for DOJ 'anti-Christian bias' task force

President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., that he'll sign an executive order to have the Justice Department create a task force to "eradicate anti-Christian bias."

A federal judge on Monday extended a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's "Fork in the Road" offer to federal employees. 

Judge George O’Toole said he's taken the matter under advisement, but there was no timeline on when he would make a decision.  

The hearing comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) emailed more than 2 million federal civilian employees offering them buyouts to leave their jobs. 

The government workers were given a choice to either leave or stay after Trump mandated those employees to return to their offices. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.