Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines

BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …

UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …

‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman Rushdie stabbing ambush was ‘just a matter of time,’ one expert says. Continue reading …

VITRIOLIC LANGUAGE - Clarence Thomas unjustly attacked since Dobbs decision with shocking, violent verbal abuse. Continue reading …

DREAM TEAMS - NFL's terrible squads of 2021 have a shot in 2022: Who will go from worst to first? Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘ALWAYS WELCOME HERE’ - Dem sanctuary cities' policies come back to haunt them over migrant buses. Continue reading …

‘SUFFICIENTLY OBEDIENT TO DONALD TRUMP’ - New York Times columnist: Republicans are 'America's problem,' 'threat to our democracy.' Continue reading …

‘DISAPPEARED’ - TIME op-ed mocked for suggesting GOP used the ‘Soviet skill’ of ‘disappearing someone’ on Liz Cheney. Continue reading …

ONGOING INVESTIGATION - How Garland may have hurt the DOJ's fight to keep Trump raid affidavit sealed. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SEE YA, STELTER - Why the CNN host's show was canceled, and he's leaving the network. Continue reading …

PULLING THE STRINGS - Former FBI special agent on who pushed to execute Trump raid warrant. Continue reading …

‘THE CIVIL WAR IS HERE’ – MSNBC’S Tiffany Cross previously insisted we should stop separating the GOP from right-wing extremists. Continue reading …

REIGNITED THEIR RHETORIC - CNN, MSNBC, ABC figures ramp up attacks on ‘dangerous’ GOP following Trump Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - Despite Biden's unpopularity, Democrats still have a chance of holding Congress in November. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - FBI agents who did the Russian collusion witch hunt conducted Trump raid. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘BOOMERANG’ WORKERS - Retired Americans being forced back to work by surging inflation. Continue reading …

FOOTING THE BILL - Is the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credit for electric cars enough? Americans share whether they're buying. Continue reading …

CELEB COSMETIC PROCEDURES REVEALED - Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men get candid about plastic surgery and injectables. Continue reading …

IN QUITE A PICKLE - Meet the American who founded pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the nation. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"All the indications we have right now suggest that despite Joe Biden's well-earned unpopularity, the Democratic Party still, again, as of tonight, has a strong chance of holding Congress in November."

- TUCKER CARLSON

