Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence

DHS awarded Delaware company $490,000 to build fence at Biden's home

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000.

Biden is expected to arrive at his $2.7 million summer house in the North Shores community of Rehoboth Beach on Saturday after spending the last couple nights in Wilmington, Delaware, according to data released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). On Wednesday, Biden was briefly at the White House signing of the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law.

In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded $456,548 to a Sussex County company to construct a security fence around the home.

  • Biden Rehoboth Beach house
    Image 1 of 6

    President Biden's Delaware beach house is getting security fencing at a major cost. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • President Biden's Delaware house
    Image 2 of 6

    Biden is set to return to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Biden beach house with security fencing plan
    Image 3 of 6

    The cost of the Biden beach home's security fencing contract has increased to nearly $500,000. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • President Biden's Delaware house
    Image 4 of 6

    Biden's Delaware beach house, pictured in summer 2022. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Biden family's Rehoboth Beach home
    Image 5 of 6

    The cost of the contract to build the beach house's security fencing has grown. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Joe Biden's Delaware beach house
    Image 6 of 6

    The security fencing at Biden's Rehoboth Beach house is set to be finished by summer 2023. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

The DHS contract with Turnstone Holdings LLC for the "purchase and installation of security fencing" at the residence has since increased to $490,324 this summer, according to the website USAspending.gov, an online database of federal government spending.

BIDEN BUILDS BEACH HOME FENCE AFTER HALTING BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION

President Biden walking his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021. 

President Biden walking his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images, File)

The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract while the U.S. Secret Service is listed as the subagency.

Construction of the fence began on Sept. 21 of last year and is expected to be completed by June 6, 2023.

The Secret Service declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital, saying, "Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods or resources used to conduct our protective operations."

HUNTER BIDEN SPOTTED ENJOYING BEACH VACATION WITH FAMILY AMID QUESTIONS OVER BUSINESS DEALINGS, TAXES

President Biden entering his motorcade after arriving on Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, September 17, 2021.

President Biden entering his motorcade after arriving on Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, September 17, 2021. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DHS did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry as to why the contract was increased by $6,844 due to a "supplemental agreement" on Nov. 30, 2021 and again by $26,933 for "additional work" on June 8, 2022, according to USAspending.gov.

This will be Biden's fifth visit to the Long Shores home this summer, the Gazette reported. After his COVID-19 isolation, he visited the home on Aug. 7 before he briefly returned to Washington to sign the CHIPS and Science Act and then headed to South Carolina, where he spent six days with his family, including his son, Hunter.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

More from Politics