Published

Sean Hannity: FBI agents who did the Russian collusion witch hunt conducted Trump raid

The Fox News host exposes the reach of the deep state

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals the latest sordid behavior of the D.C. Swamp as Trump raid details emerge in the opening monologue of ‘Hannity.’

Fox News host Sean Hannity asserted that the same FBI agents who conducted the Russian collusion witch hunt executed the Trump raid in Thursday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

TRUMP RAID SHOWS THAT FBI, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WANT TO DECIDE WHO CAN BE OUR PRESIDENT

HANNITY: The same anti-Trump, Washington-based FBI agents - the same exact department that conducted the Russia collusion witch hunt - just raided the president's personal home. With a warrant from a judge who also hates Donald Trump, obtained by the Democrats in the DOJ, who also hate Donald Trump, who have been anonymously leaking salacious rumors about the investigation to the anti-Trump Democrats and the media who are also based - you got it - in Washington, D.C. This is beyond horrendous. It is corrupt. It is an abuse of power. But wait, Attorney General Merrick Garland - he promised that the DOJ is not political and that he will speak through his court filings. Court filings and a flurry of anti-Trump leaks. And there are rumblings, by the way, tonight that the DOJ absolutely, positively kept the Biden White House in the loop the entire time. 

Security personnel patrol around the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, DC.  

Security personnel patrol around the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, DC.   (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

