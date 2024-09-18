Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Jocelyn Nungaray murder: Texas prosecutors ask Google for information on illegal immigrant suspects

Prosecutors are asking for information regarding the suspects' initial encounters with CBP

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Jocelyn Nungaray's mother reveals horrific timeline of daughter's murder in hearing on open-border crime Video

Jocelyn Nungaray's mother reveals horrific timeline of daughter's murder in hearing on open-border crime

Alexis Nungaray, whose daughter's suspected killers are both illegal immigrants, testified before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in a hearing on the impacts of migrant crime on American families. (Credit: House Judiciary)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Texas grand jury last week indicted the two suspects in 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray's June murder in Houston.

Franklin Pena, 26, and Johan Martinez-Rangel, 22, were indicted on capital murder charges in connection with Nungaray's murder, Harris County court records show.

Documents say Pena and Martinez-Rangel kidnapped the 12-year-old and caused her death by applying pressure to her neck.

Prosecutors are asking Google to release certain information after authorities recovered a phone in the water near Nungaray's body. Further examination of the phone revealed that Google applications had been downloaded onto the device, and prosecutors are asking to inspect information on those applications.

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 17. (Harris County Jail)

Prosecutors are also asking for information from the suspects' initial encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Authorities charged Rangel and Franklin Pena, illegal immigrants from Venezuela, with capital murder in July and said both suspects entered the United States illegally shortly before the slaying.

Murder victim Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray (Getty Images)

Jocelyn left her mother's apartment on the evening of July 17 to get a soda at a convenience store, at which point prosecutors say the suspects lured her out of the store and kidnapped her.

"In this case, the defendant lured a 12-year-old under a bridge where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over [two] hours, took her pants off, tied her up, and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou," Assistant District Attorney Michael Abner wrote in June.

images of Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was found strangled to death in a Houston creek. (Fox Houston courtesy of the Nungaray family)

Jocelyn's mother testified before the House Homeland Security Committee last week about the impact of illegal immigrant crime on U.S. citizens.

"That Monday morning, June 17th, was terrifying," her mother told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, three days before the grand jury handed down their indictments for the two suspects. "Waking up to know your child was missing and frantically searching the area where her phone was being pinged just two minutes away from her home, driving up to that exact location to see crime scene tape and officers by a bridge."

Alexis Nungary testifies before the House Judiciary Hommittee

Alexis Nungaray concludes her remarks in a House Judiciary Committee  hearing about the impacts of illegal immigrant crime on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Her 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was abducted and killed near the family's home in Houston. Two Venezuelan illegals were later arrested on capital murder charges. (House Judiciary)

Nungaray told the committee Tuesday that the suspects threw her daughter off the bridge thinking the creek below would wash away their DNA.

"Because of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies, catch and release, they were enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program," Nungaray told lawmakers. "This meant that they were released into the United States. It was not even a full three weeks later that they would take my daughter Jocelyn Nungaray’s life."

Rangel is due back in court on Nov. 11.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.