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Antisemitism Exposed

Jewish security organization working to keep its community safe amid elevated terror threat

Nonprofit security organization Magen Am was founded following the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Amalia Roy By Amalia Roy Fox News
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Jewish security org keeps community safe Video

Jewish security org keeps community safe

In the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East, synagogues and Jewish spaces are on high alert for any potential threats. Magen Am is a Jewish-run nonprofit focused on community security.

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PHOENIX, Ariz. – Law enforcement agencies across the United States are on high alert over an elevated terror threat, prompting Jewish communities in particular to ramp up security after a series of recent attacks, including an incident at Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan.

Experts warn that the most pressing danger comes from so-called lone wolf attackers — individuals who act independently and are often difficult to detect before they strike. 

The concern intensified after two separate attacks took place nearly two weeks ago on the same day: one targeting an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University in Virginia and another at Temple Israel in Michigan.

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A small group of volunteers stand on a gun range

Magen Am, a Jewish security organization, has a smaller presence in Phoenix, where the Jewish community is less prominent than in Los Angeles and Orange County. (Amalia Roy)

At synagogues nationwide, security has become a constant presence. In Phoenix and other cities, Jewish organizations are taking proactive steps to prepare for potential threats. One such group, Magen Am, a nonprofit focused on community security, is training volunteers to respond in the event of an attack.

During a recent training session, volunteers practiced defensive tactics, preparing for a scenario they hope never becomes reality — placing themselves between an attacker and their community.

"Magen Am—the shield of the nation—it’s about standing up and saying, ‘You’re not getting through,’" volunteer Valerie Smilovic said.

The organization, which operates in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Phoenix, was founded in the wake of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Ian Turner, who leads the Phoenix branch of Magen Am, said that tragedy served as a wake-up call for many in the Jewish community.

"American Jewry got the memo that they need to do some form of proactive security," Turner said.

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Magen Am leader Ian Turner demonstrates the proper areas to target when shooting.

Ian Turner is in charge of the Phoenix branch of Magen Am, an organization focused on security in the Jewish community. (Amalia Roy)

Jewish organizations have reported a recent spike in online threats, particularly following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Experts say monitoring those threats is critical, though challenging.

"The only way to stop attacks is to identify individuals before they act," counterterrorism analyst Aaron Cohen said, "Right now, law enforcement is very limited in that capability."

The urgency of preparedness was underscored on March 12 when a man armed with a rifle and fireworks rammed a truck into Temple Israel in Michigan. Authorities credited the synagogue’s security team with responding quickly and preventing further harm.

Volunteers for Magen Am debrief their training that day.

Shooting classes are one of the ways Magen Am aims to equip the Jewish community with ways to protect themselves. Volunteers serve as security guards at synagogues. (Amalia Roy)

Despite the heightened concerns, community leaders acknowledge there are limits to what can be done.

"Beyond increasing security and staying alert, we’ve done all we can," Turner said. "This is something we prepare for every day."

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The FBI has not yet determined a motive in the Michigan attack. However, Israeli officials say the suspect, identified as Ayman Muhammed Ghazali, is the brother of a Hezbollah commander killed earlier this month in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

Amalia Roy joined Fox News in 2025 as a Multimedia Reporter based in Phoenix.
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