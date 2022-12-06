Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hate Crime
Published

Jewish man, son shot with BBs outside NYC kosher market in possible hate crime

The NYC victims reportedly were not seriously hurt

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in New York City are investigating a possible hate crime after a father and son were shot with BBs outside a kosher market in Staten Island on Sunday.

According to Fox 5 NY, the 32-year-old man and his 7-year-old son – both wearing yarmulkes – were on the sidewalk outside Island Kosher on Victory Boulevard in the Castleton Corners neighborhood when a black Mustang pulled out, and someone inside started firing a pellet gun.

The father was struck twice in the chest and the boy's ear was grazed before the car sped off, the local station reported.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force shared an image of the car, which they described as "a late model Ford Mustang" with a covered rear license plate. The police also shared video that was posted by the Staten Island Shomrim, a Jewish safety patrol.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE STOP ‘THREAT TO JEWISH COMMUNITY’, ARREST 2 ARMED MEN FOLLOWING ‘TERRORISTIC THREATS’

New York City robber stabs subway rider during scuffle on Manhattan train: police Video

The NYPD's 121st Precinct tweeted a notice about the vehicle and the incident in which they said the covered license plate was "out of state."

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle. 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle.  (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

3 FLORIDA TEENS ARRESTED FOR RACIST, ANTISEMITIC GRAFFITI IN PARK, GOLF COURSE BATHROOMS

The NYPD told Fox News that neither victim was hospitalized,  and that,so far, no arrests have been made.

Teen charged with hate crime after spraying Jewish men with fire extinguisher Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD said antisemitic incidents in New York City were up 125% in November compared to November of last year, Fox 5 NY reported.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 