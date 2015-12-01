Jewelry worth $1M taken from Santa Fe store during tree-lighting ceremony

More than $1 million in jewelry was stolen from a store on a historic plaza in Santa Fe as crowds gathered for a holiday tree-lighting festival outside, police said Tuesday.

Santa Fe Police Lt. Michele Williams said that 11 items of jewelry were taken from an unlocked display case in a store bustling with shoppers. Williams declined to describe the stolen items because she said it might hinder the investigation.

Santa Fe Police were attempting to identify a trio of suspects involved in the Friday heist. Police distributed images of the suspects taken from security cameras on the day of the theft and in the weeks leading up the robbery, when thieves apparently cased the Diva Diamonds & Jewels store.

A glass display case was kept unlocked during business hours, and store employees were busy attending to customers when someone reached in and took the jewelry, Williams said.

Ringed by museums, art galleries and restaurants, Santa Fe's downtown plaza dates back to the 1600s and remains a popular venue for performances and seasonal markets.

The jewelry was removed between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., police said. Jewelry store employees discovered the items were missing about 6 p.m.

The jewelry store could not be reached by phone or email. It advertises diamonds, gems, and fine jewelry in a wide range of styles.