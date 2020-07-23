Jeffrey Epstein's New York City, Palm Beach estates hit market for $110M

Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and Florida mansion have hit the market — with a combined asking price of $110 million, according to a new report.

The dead pedophile’s Upper East Side townhouse at 9 East 71st Street is listed at $88 million, while his waterfront estate in Palm Beach will ask $21.995 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The 28,000 square-foot Neoclassical townhouse, listed by Adam Modlin of Modlin Group, is located on one of the most sought-after blocks in New York City. It spans seven floors and boasts oak entry doors, imported French limestone with carvings and decorative ironwork, Modlin told the Journal.

The mansion also has a room with an elaborate video security system and still houses a lot of Epstein’s furniture, visitors said.

It was previously owned by Leslie Wexner, the founder and CEO of L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works. Wexner sold it to a Virgin Islands company headed by Epstein for $20 million in 1998, a source familiar with the deal told the Journal.

Epstein purchased his 14,000-square-foot Palm Beach property in 1990 for $2.5 million. The sprawling estate includes a main house with six bedrooms, a three-bedroom staff house and a pool house. It sits along the Intracoastal Waterway with views of Tarpon and Everglades islands, listing agent Kerry Warick of the Corcoran Group told the Journal.

Epstein’s other properties — a ranch in New Mexico, apartment in Paris and private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands — are also expected to hit the market.

Epstein has long been accused of abusing young women and girls at all of the locations. The financier pleaded guilty in Miami in 2007 to state prostitution charges and spent 13 months in jail.

He was locked up on sex trafficking charges in New York when he committed suicide last August.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.