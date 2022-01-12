Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Prince Andrew's efforts to dismiss sex assault lawsuit against longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser rejected

Virginia Giuffre has long claimed that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, claims she was sexually assaulted by him when she was 17

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, claims she was sexually assaulted by him when she was 17

Federal prosecutors on the civil case are still attempting to talk with the British Royal after sending him a formal request nearly one year ago

A federal judge in New York has denied Prince Andrew’s efforts to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser who says the British royal sexually assaulted her when she was underage, new court papers show.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threw out the British Duke of York’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s suit, writing in an opinion made public Wednesday that his lawyers had failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August. 

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, April 11, 2021. 

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, April 11, 2021.  (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein.

That settlement of a lawsuit was reached a decade before Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

BBC to air interview with Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre Video

Giuffre has long claimed that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. The civil suit accused Andrew of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times on Epstein's orders.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Marta Dhanis is a reporter and field producer based in New York who focuses on criminal justice and the courts. Follow her on Twitter: @MartaDhanis​​​​​

