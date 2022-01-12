Prince Andrew's efforts to dismiss sex assault lawsuit against longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser rejected

A federal judge in New York has denied Prince Andrew ’s efforts to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser who says the British royal sexually assaulted her when she was underage, new court papers show.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threw out the British Duke of York’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s suit, writing in an opinion made public Wednesday that his lawyers had failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.

His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein.

That settlement of a lawsuit was reached a decade before Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Giuffre has long claimed that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. The civil suit accused Andrew of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times on Epstein's orders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.