Epstein victims numbered over 1,000 – far more than previously known, federal investigators say

Jeffrey Epstein had more than 1,000 victims over more than two decades as a sex trafficker, according to federal investigators – far more than prosecutors alleged in his 2019 indictment and how many women have come forward with civil lawsuits combined.

In a two-page memo published last week, the Justice Department and FBI said a review of the case found Epstein had "no incriminating 'client list,'" that no additional files connected to the investigation could be released and that his death was indeed a suicide, as prior federal investigations found.

"Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims," the memo reads. "Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history."

A victims' compensation fund set up for Epstein's accusers – some as young as 14 years old at the time of their abuse – paid out more than $120 million to 150 people as of August 2021, according to FOX Business.

Details about the hundreds of additional victims remain unclear. The FBI declined to comment.

Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of trafficking in a trial of her own. She is appealing the verdict, and until she exhausts her legal options, neither the FBI nor federal prosecutors are expected to release criminal evidence that hasn't already surfaced in court.

However, in the memo, authorities said that most of the unreleased files pertain to minors or victims who appear to be minors, and that more than 10,000 videos and images included "illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography."

"Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing," the memo reads. "Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing. Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography."

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Federal investigators say he hanged himself in his jail cell, but his brother has disputed that version of events.

His most prominent accuser, Virgina Giuffre, died of suicide earlier this year.

It's thanks to her own lawsuits that thousands of the publicly available documents regarding Epstein's crimes came to light.