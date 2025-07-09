Jeffrey Epstein's brother laughs at 'stupid' FBI memo defending controversial suicide ruling: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein's brother is ripping federal investigators as "stupid" for a recent memo stating no additional evidence would be released and that his brother's death in federal custody was indeed a suicide.

Mark Epstein, 70, has long disputed the official finding that his brother killed himself.

He told Fox News Digital that when he hounded New York officials for answers, they didn't even provide him with the 911 call reporting his brother's death at a federal jail in Manhattan.

He said his brother was looking forward to a bail hearing at the time of his death and that autopsy findings were inconsistent with suicide.

Epstein said he laughed when he saw the FBI memo during a Tuesday night interview with NewsNation.

"Every time they say something or do something to try to quash the fact that he was most likely murdered, they put their foot further down their mouths," he told the station.

The official FBI investigation, outlined in a 128-page report released in 2023, concluded that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Recent statements from top brass at the Justice Department and FBI stood by that conclusion.

"When Kash Patel came out with that statement, I laughed at how stupid it was," Epstein said.

Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of trafficking in a trial of her own. She is appealing the verdict, and until she exhausts her legal options, neither the FBI nor federal prosecutors are expected to release criminal evidence that hasn't already surfaced in court.

The legal proceedings against Maxwell have already resulted in the most substantial release of documents pertaining to her former lover and his trafficking ring, including photos of victims on his private island in the Caribbean as well as flight and call logs.

"I believe that he was murdered," Maxwell told the Guardian in a prison interview . "I was shocked."

While a contact book containing the numbers and addresses of wealthy figures from around the world emerged through the discovery process, a so-called "client list" has never materialized. The DOJ said this week that one doesn't exist.

An FBI memo obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday detailed the government's latest review of the evidence in Epstein's case.

Investigators looked at more than "300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence" and concluded that while Epstein had more than 1,000 victims, "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted." Investigators also stood by prior conclusions that Epstein's 2019 death in the Metropolitan Correctional Center was a suicide.

Many of the files related to the convicted pedophile included images and videos of minor victims, according to the memo, and have been sealed by the courts.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list,'" the memo continued. "There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."