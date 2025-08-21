Jeanine Pirro says people who carry rifles, shotguns in DC will no longer face felony charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., will no longer slap people with felony charges for possession of rifles or shotguns in the nation's capital, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

The change means federal prosecutors will not seek charges under the D.C. law that made it illegal to carry rifles or shotguns in the district, except in limited cases for permit holders.

Under the new policy, the U.S. attorney's office will continue to bring charges when a person is accused of using a shotgun or rifle in a violent crime or has a criminal record that prohibits them from possessing a firearm. The new policy also covers large-capacity magazines, but it does not include handguns.

Local officials may also prosecute people for illegally possessing unregistered rifles and shotguns.

Pirro, a former Fox News host, said in a statement that the new policy is based on guidance from the Justice Department and the Office of Solicitor General.

She also said the change complies with two Supreme Court rulings protecting gun rights.

Pirro said a blanket ban on possessing shotguns and rifles violates the court's 2022 ruling that struck down a New York gun law and held that people have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. She also cited a 2008 ruling blocking D.C.'s ban on handguns in the home.

The change comes amid President Donald Trump's move to boost the presence of federal law enforcement in the district in an attempt to reduce crime. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed to the streets of D.C.

The White House said 76 firearms have been seized since the federal takeover began earlier this month.

Pirro has been a staunch critic of local officials' efforts to tackle crime in D.C. since Trump tapped her to lead the nation’s largest U.S. attorney’s office in May.

"We will continue to seize all illegal and unlicensed firearms, and to vigorously prosecute all crimes connected with them," Pirro said in her statement, adding that she and Trump "are committed to prosecuting gun crime."

Violent crime in D.C. dropped by 35% between 2023 and 2024, the U.S. attorney’s office said in December under prior leadership, stating that there were 3,388 incidents last year compared to 5,215 incidents the year before.

