Jeanine Pirro says current DC justice system 'isn't cutting it' as Trump takes federal control

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Judge Jeanine Pirro shares her thoughts on the 'enormous' amount of crime in the nation's capital, especially at the hands of juveniles, and what her office is doing to clean it up on 'My View.'

At the center of President Donald Trump’s takeover of Washington, D.C.’s policing stands a familiar face: Jeanine Pirro. 

Once a regular fixture on "The Five," Pirro is now wielding federal power as the U.S. attorney for D.C., tasked with turning Trump’s promise of "Liberation Day" into reality. 

In her words, "the first order of government is the protection of its people," and she intends to make D.C. that shining city on a hill once again.

"[President Trump] wants to make D.C. safe and beautiful and part of my appointment here by the president was to follow through on that initiative, and the federalization of the Metropolitan PD is something that I think is a great thing and the agenda is very clear," she shared on ‘My View with Lara Trump’ over the weekend.

AG PAM BONDI SUGGESTS TRUMP'S CRIME CRACKDOWN IN DC WILL HELP LATINO RESIDENTS

Jeanie Pirro speaks at Trump press conference on crime in DC.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for the District of Columbia, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We want to make D.C. safe again."

Pirro defended Trump’s measure, stressing that it protects citizens’ rights rather than eroding them — a direct rebuttal to critics on the left. 

She pointed to juvenile crime as a major pillar of reform, arguing that too many serious offenses are shuffled into family courts.

In her words, the current system of rehabilitation, including "yoga" and "ice cream socials," simply "isn’t cutting it" when violent teens are walking free.

"If I have a 17-year-old who shoots someone with a gun, but he doesn't kill that person, I cannot... prosecute them, investigate them. It goes to the family court. The mission there is rehabilitation… and that just isn't cutting it with me or anyone else who's a law enforcement professional," she said.

JEANINE PIRRO SHUTS DOWN REPORTERS QUESTIONING TRUMP’S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

Crime in Washington DC

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) conduct a traffic stop near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. on August 14, 2025.  (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"For 30 years, I have fought the fight to make sure that we make criminals accountable and that we protect the victim. We are not doing enough to protect the victims in D.C."

She argued that the crisis is hitting minority communities the hardest, noting that dozens of young African-American lives have been cut short in the past year and a half, with most cases unsolved. 

"We haven’t arrested them, we haven’t taken the guns from them, and that’s what the president understands, and that is my mission."

Pirro, on Sunday, pointed to the early results of Trump’s initiative, which she says are already measurable: hundreds of arrests, dozens of illegal firearms seized, and fentanyl taken off the streets, in just the first week. 

At the same time, she dismissed protests erupting outside the White House as little more than political theater. 

"They should kiss the ground at this point that you've got someone who wants to make this city safe again, who wants to make it clean again," she told "Fox & Friends Weekend," warning that demonstrations disguised as "music festivals" were little more than a re-branding of crime. 

"But here’s what the president’s going to do: he’s going to make a difference. We’re going to change the laws," she added. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

