Jared Bridegan murder: Ex-wife's husband sighted in Florida day after suspect appears in court

FIRST ON FOX – The husband of Jared Bridegan's ex-wife was spotted Friday shaving his beard in his yard in Kissimmee, Florida, one day after his former tenant appeared in court, charged with Bridegan's murder.

Mario Fernandez, 35, wearing shorts and a burgundy shirt, was shaving his beard in front of his condominium.

At one point, he crouched down in the driveway as he trimmed his facial hair with an electric razor, before going back inside.

It is the first time he's been spotted since his former tenant, Henry Tenon, was arrested on murder charges for the Feb. 16 fatal shooting of the Microsoft executive in front of his toddler daughter.

Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband, Fernandez, remain suspects in the Jacksonville Beach, Florida, slaying, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital.

Authorities announced Wednesday the arrest of Tenon, 61, whose only connection to Bridegan appears to be through his ex-wife's husband.

He lived at a property that was owned by Fernandez at the time of the killing.

Tenon appeared in a Jacksonville, Florida, courtroom Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, child abuse and accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

Officials said that Tenon did not act alone. Gardner-Fernandez moved to West Richland, Washington, late last year with the 10-year-old twins she shares with Bridegan.

Fernandez did not join her in the move. Shortly after the murder, he moved out of the couple's Jacksonville Beach home, which they co-own.

Bridegan's widow and second wife, Kirsten, with whom he shares Bexley, 3, and London, 1, told Fox News Digital Wednesday that she was not surprised by the connection.

Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez had an acrimonious divorce in 2016 and continued to fight in court over custody of their twins and finances until his death.

He left behind four children.