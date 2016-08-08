Jailed parents visit abused baby before life support ends

The incarcerated Georgia parents of a badly abused infant were given permission by a judge to visit her before she was taken off life-support.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2b8S7EF) the process began just after noon on Monday and 5-month-old Dinah Paige Whited was pronounced dead at 3:09 p.m. She had been on life support three months.

Justin Whited is charged in the assault of his daughter, who suffered bleeding on the brain, two broken collar bones and breaks in all but three of her ribs. Her mother, Jamie Carson Whited is facing child cruelty charges because authorities say she failed to protect the baby.

Walton County Juvenile Court Judge David Dickinson allowed the pair to visit Dinah because neither has been convicted in the crime and both agreed to terminate life support.

The parents' charges may be upgraded now that their daughter has died.